Bella Hadid flaunted her perfect figure in an animal print string bikini during her trip in Miami

The beautiful Bella Hadid was spotted this weekend taking a break from the runway in sunny Miami. She was having a great time and relaxing with friends and apparently her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, was there too.
The 25-year old looked truly fabulous sporting a cheetah or leopard animal print skimpy bikini that showed off her flawless physique, which has brought her success in her modeling career. Bella paired the hot two-piece swimsuit with sunglasses and a red and beige crochet cowboy hat.
Last week, the famous runway model shared a clip of Willow Smith with a caption that shared her own struggles with anxiety. She posted several photos of her crying and quoted Willow saying: “All humans are different, every single human has something so special and unique to offer. And people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that- - and trying to cover it up in some way.”
Bella let her followers know that if they are also struggling, they are not alone. “Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles.”