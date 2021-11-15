Bella Hadid flaunted her perfect figure in an animal print string bikini during her trip in Miami

The beautiful Bella Hadid was spotted this weekend taking a break from the runway in sunny Miami. ﻿ ﻿She was having a great time and relaxing with friends and apparently her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, was there too.

The 25-year old looked truly fabulous sporting a cheetah or leopard animal print skimpy bikini that showed off her flawless physique, which has brought her success in her modeling career. Bella paired the hot two-piece swimsuit with sunglasses and a red and beige crochet cowboy hat.

©GrosbyGroup



Last week, the famous runway model shared a clip of Willow Smith with a caption that shared her own struggles with anxiety. She posted several photos of her crying and quoted Willow saying: “All humans are different, every single human has something so special and unique to offer. And people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that- - and trying to cover it up in some way.”