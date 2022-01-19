Bella and Gigi Hadid’s aunt passed away due to COVID-19 complications

Bella and Gigi Hadid’s aunt, Ghada, passed away this Wednesday morning in Washington, DC. Both sisters have been sharing their thoughts over social media, including photos of their family, their aunt, and their father, who is mourning the death of his sister.
After getting infected with COVID-19 and developing pneumonia, Ghada was interned in the Intensive Care Unit. Her brother, Mohamed Hadid, who’s the father of Bella, Gigi and Anwar, shared the news of her death shortly after, on social media.
“My beautiful eldest sister passed 730 eastern United States a Palestinian born in Nazareth Palestine she and our parents were Forced out of our home in Safad she Endured the refugee life … and a world of Success,” wrote Hadid. “My sister may God open the Gates of Heaven wide open and give Ghada an easy entry you will be among the most beautiful Palestinians in heaven.”
Bella and Gigi shared their dad’s post over their Instagram and shared photos of their beloved aunt alongside some messages of their own. Bella also shared a photo of her father, sharing that they were on their way to Washington.
“Flying my Baba to my birthplace in Washington DC to see his sister for the last time. I can’t wait to see our big, beautiful, Palestinian family,” wrote Bella Hadid. She also shared a photo of her family alongside her aunt.
Mohamed shared some of his family’s background on Instagram, sharing that himself and Ghada were Palestinian refugees. He wrote that their family’s journey to emigrate was long, taking them from Syria, Lebanon and Tunisia, until they arrived in Washington, DC.
Gigi shared several photos of her aunt, including a portrait of her face, where she wrote, “May our auntie Ghada rest in peace. I will never forget her sparkling eyes and smile.”
Bella has previously discussed her family’s heritage, sharing her thoughts and experiences in an Instagram post. “I love my family, I love my Heritage , I love Palestine ❤️ I will stand strong to keep their hope for a better land in my heart. A better world for our people and the people around them. They can never erase our history,” she wrote at the time.