Bella and Gigi Hadid’s aunt passed away due to COVID-19 complications

Bella and Gigi Hadid’s aunt, Ghada, passed away this Wednesday morning in Washington, DC. Both sisters have been sharing their thoughts over social media, including photos of their family, their aunt, and their father, who is mourning the death of his sister.

After getting infected with COVID-19 and developing pneumonia, Ghada was interned in the Intensive Care Unit. Her brother, Mohamed Hadid, who’s the father of Bella, Gigi and Anwar, shared the news of her death shortly after, on social media.

“My beautiful eldest sister passed 730 eastern United States a Palestinian born in Nazareth Palestine she and our parents were Forced out of our home in Safad she Endured the refugee life … and a world of Success,” wrote Hadid. “My sister may God open the Gates of Heaven wide open and give Ghada an easy entry you will be among the most beautiful Palestinians in heaven.”

Bella Hadid’s Instagram story

Bella and Gigi shared their dad’s post over their Instagram and shared photos of their beloved aunt alongside some messages of their own. Bella also shared a photo of her father, sharing that they were on their way to Washington.