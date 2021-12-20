Bella Hadid collects toys in New York to deliver them to the city’s underprivileged

Bella Hadid is making sure New York City kids have a reason to smile this holiday season. The supermodel and sister of Gigi Hadid held her annual toy drive and filled large containers with toys and gifts to be delivered to the underprivileged.

©GrosbyGroup



The 25-year-old beauty collected dolls, musical instruments, and sports equipment alongside her friends. To motivate other people to do the same, she took to social media to share the behind-the-scenes of her charitable efforts.

Recently Bella Hadid joined VS Collective, a group of ambassadors of various backgrounds who hope to take Victoria’s Secret in new directions. Bella worked with the underwear and lingerie company in the past and came forward with allegations of inappropriate conduct from Ed Razek, a former executive of the brand.

“[Joining the VS Collective] was really about taking my power back and having the power over my body be released to myself again.... I think the beauty of what Victoria’s Secret is as a collective is about the conversation. All of us together, Paloma [Elsesser], Adut [Akech], when we sit on set, we’re just grateful for how we feel supported now, instead of how we used to feel,” said Bella in an interview with Marie Claire.

VS Collective is now made up of a variety of prominent figures, from models, to actresses, to athletes. Its roster includes Hailey Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Naomi Osaka, Megan Rapinoe, and more.