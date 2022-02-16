Bella and Gigi Hadid looked stunning as they modeled in NY fashion week

Bella and Gigi Hadid were the stars of Michael Kors’ runway show. In a New York Fashion Week presentation this past week, Bella and Gigi modeled Michael Kors’ Ready-To-Wear collection, sporting striking and shimmering looks.

©GettyImages



Gigi Hadid at Michael Kors’ Runway show

At one point Bella and Gigi wore similar black gowns. The designs were complementary to each other, with them having similar cuts and stitching on opposite sides.

©GettyImages



Bella Hadid at Michael Kors’ Runway show

Bella also wore a cream-colored suit with a plunging neckline and some knee-length boots.

Michael Kors’ runway show was packed with veteran models, including Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk, who looked striking in a variety of outfits. The show included a performance from Miguel, who sang while the models presented the season’s outfits.