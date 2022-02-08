Gigi Hadid reveals why she turns down new magazine covers: ‘What have I not done?’

There is no doubt Gigi Hadid has achieved incredible success since the start of her modeling career, becoming one of the most recognized faces in the fashion industry. Now the 26-year-old new mom has revealed why she is not interested in posing for new magazine covers.

“It’s getting to this point in my career where I don’t only have to take the jobs where I’m just selling clothes,” she explained, “Now I get to be like, ‘What have I not done?.’”

The supermodel admits she wants to give the opportunity to new models that are trying to enter the fashion industry: “There are magazines I say no to because I’d rather another girl have an opportunity to get that cover. I don’t need to do the same cover again if someone else’s career could skyrocket because of it.”

Gigi was first introduced to the entertainment business when her mom Yolanda Hadid appeared in ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ with viewers watching her evolution in the modeling world.

Now the model says her mother’s advice has been useful in navigating her career, “There’s always going to be people in the industry who are younger, prettier, up-and-coming. You have to be kinder and more hard-working.”

During her latest interview with InStyle, Gigi was asked if she wants her daughter to model, to which she responded, “She’s going to do what she wants to do,” adding, “She could be an astronaut. I don’t know.”