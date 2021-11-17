Breakup bangs? Gigi Hadid debut’s sassy haircut

Gigi Hadid is a single woman after a very public breakup from Zayn Malik and the model is handling the split like most people do- with a haircut. On Tuesday Hadid shared a gallery of photos for H&M and Ib Kamara and her new blunt bangs were front and center. When it comes to post-breakup makeovers both men and women usually change their hair, find out why below.

You’ve probably seen the breakup haircut phenomena on social media, film, and tv, or experienced it yourself. According to Dr. Ali Gui, per reportr, people often choose to mess with their hair after a split because it‘s an easy and reversible way to tell yourself that you have control over your life. “It’s not a permanent change unlike a tattoo or a new piercing. Hair grows back. It‘s something that you can change again once you’re in a different state of mind,” she told the outlet. “Getting a haircut or changing your hairstyle is a quick way of telling yourself that ‘I can do this because I have control over my life’ because breakups usually make us feel powerless,” she added.

The coping mechanism is used by all genders but the practice seems to be tied mostly to women because hair is usually liked to femininity and is easier to spot. “We can easily spot when a woman gets a new hairstyle. It‘s very obvious so we often connect it with a transition point in their lives--in this case, moving on from a breakup,“ Gui explained.

It was all eyes on Gigi and Malik after an alleged altercation between him and her mom Yolanda. It was confirmed that they split after 6 years of dating and Zayn was charged with four counts of harassment after the incident and pleaded guilty, per Buzzfeed News. Zayn’s hair was already short so we likely won‘t see any breakup hair from the singer, but maybe he will add a new tattoo to his collection.