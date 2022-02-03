Gigi Hadid reveals she has a secret TikTok account for a very special reason

Gigi Hadid proves she is more relatable that we thought! The model reveals she has a secret TikTok account, however she is not planning to post anything and doesn’t follow anyone she knows.

The 25-year-old mom who shares 1-year-old daughter Khai with singer Zayn Malik, talked about her journey as a new mom and how she is trying to learn everything she can, using social media as a learning tool.

“I do have a secret TikTok, which I don’t post on, and I don’t follow anyone I know on it,” Gigi shared, adding that she is “a lurker,” but she uses her secret account to look for “mom videos and kids’ lunch videos.”

The ‘Next in Fashion’ co-host says she enjoys watching videos on true crime and storytelling about “murder, stalkers, that kind of stuff,” and likes to watch TikTok videos that show how things are cleaned.

“There are these pool cleaners who go to these moldy pools and spray them down until they’re glitzy glam and restore them,” she explained, adding that one of the accounts she follows is about “a guy where his job is to go into people’s homes who were hoarders, and he cleans the entire house and it is gnarly, like, rotting refrigerators. He goes in a hazmat suit, and he repairs it for resell.”

©Gigi Hadid





The model also took a moment to talk about her daughter, revealing “she’s so aware. She watches everything, she’s always learning, she’s always looking,” adding, “She’s just awesome. I still can’t believe it. It’s wild.”