Hayden Panettiere launches Ukraine relief fund: ‘We can make a difference in their fight’

Hayden Panettiere has decided to launch a relief fund for those defending Ukraine, amid the conflict caused by Russia’s invasion in the Easter European country.

The 32-year-old actress, who shares a 7-year-old daughter from her previous relationship with Ukrainian former professional boxer Wladimir Kitschko, announced she would help raise donations for medical supplies and protective gear.

Hayden posted a video on YouTube sharing her thoughts about the tragic conflict and talked about her organization Hoplon International, “There are no words to describe what it’s been like to watch the war in Ukraine unfold.”

She continued, “It’s gut-wrenching knowing that the people of Ukraine, the people I call my friends and family are desperately trying to defend their way of life in the country that they love.”

©GettyImages



Natalia Klitschko, Vitali Klitschko, Hayden Panettier and Wladimir Klitschko

The Hollywood star says she “created Hoplon International to bring relief and aid directly to Ukrainians on the frontlines,” declaring that she “can’t continue sitting on the sidelines as this disaster rages on.”

Hayden urged everyone to donate and explained that the organization will ensure direct aid to the people affected, “Please, please don’t sit by idly. Help me by donating any amount that you can. Together we can make a difference in their fight.”

She previously wrote a lengthy message about the conflict between the two countries, “I’m praying for my family and friends there and everyone who’s fighting. I wish you had more support and I wish I was there fighting with you!”