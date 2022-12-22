Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girl is 23-year-old aspiring actress Victoria Lamas

Leonardo DiCaprio, known for only dating 25 years old women and younger, was captured enjoying a cozy date with aspiring actress Victoria Lamas in Hollywood. The actor and the 23-year-old’s outing comes after he and Gigi Hadid, 27, made headlines with a rumored romance.

The Oscar-winner and Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter were seen getting into a car together outside The Birds Street Club. According to witnesses, Leo was seen laughing and having a good time.

Despite their meeting, a source close to them told Page Six that Lamas and DiCaprio are not dating. “Both were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner,” the insider revealed. “They were also joined by a number of other people in the car.”

In November, Leo and Gigi were enjoying time together at Cipriani in New York. They were both walked out by security, and made sure to leave separately to avoid any shots of them together.

Following the outing, a source told PEOPLE, the model has been spending time with him in NYC. The insider also noted while DiCaprio “is a gentleman and quite romantic,” he still values keeping “things private” between them. Which could explain the photos.

Hadid shares two-year-old Khai with Zayn Malik, and her maturity as a mom could be some of the things the 48-year-old is attracted to. “He is very understanding about her being a mom and works around her schedule to see her — it’s very sweet,” the insider added.