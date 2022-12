Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had an off and on again relationship since 2016. After several cheating scandals, their relationship finally came to end when it was revealed he fathered a child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols. Not only did he cheat on Koko, the drama got even crazier when it was revealed that he and Koko conceived a child via surrogate- when he knew he was about to have another child. “It’s time to walk away, and I don’t feel guilty about it. I tried so hard,” she said in the season 1 finale of The Kardashians.