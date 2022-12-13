27th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Sponsored By IMDb And Neuro Drinks Celebrating EJAF And The 91st Academy Awards - Red Carpet©GettyImages
CELEBRITY SPLITS

Christina Ricci finalizes controversial divorce from James Heerdegen: Divorce arrangements

She previously opened up about her divorce, revealing that she sold her handbag collection to pay for the legal battle.

By Daniel Neira -Miami

Christina Ricci has officially finalized her divorce from James Heerdegen. The ‘Wednesday’ star and the Hollywood filmmaker were married for almost 7 years, however the actress decided to file for divorce in the summer of 2020.

New documents detail the divorce arrangements, revealing that Ricci will be keeping her home in San Fernando Valley, California, while Heerdegen will keep a Subaru vehicle and his personal belongings.

27th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Sponsored By IMDb And Neuro Drinks Celebrating EJAF And The 91st Academy Awards - Inside©GettyImages

The former couple will split the money from the sale of their New York City apartment, and Heerdegen will receive a one time payment of $189,687 from Ricci. The actress will keep all residuals and royalties from her projects in the entertainment industry.

Ricci and Heerdegen share 8-year-old son Freddie. The pair will be sharing custody of their child, but the star will have power of decision over his education, being in charge of the expenses, including his medical care.

The Hollywood relationship took a turn when Ricci filed for divorce, detailing a domestic battery incident, with Heerdegen requesting a temporary restraining order that would go on to be denied by a judge.

Audi Arrivals At W Magazine's Best Performances Party©GettyImages

She previously opened up about her divorce, revealing that she sold her handbag collection to pay for the legal battle. “There are certain things that I have collected, certain bags. I had quite a Chanel handbag collection for a while, but I sold a lot of things,” she told the Sunday Times.

She continued, “Certain traumas in life go along with financial traumas, extended court situations, custody situations, fighting restraining orders.” explaining that despite the difficult situations she is “doing absolutely doing fine,” adding that she “had a Chanel Fine Jewelry collection that [she] put to good use.”

READ MORE

CHRISTINA RICCI IS PREGNANT WITH HER SECOND CHILD FOLLOWING DIFFICULT DIVORCE

CHRISTINA RICCI SAYS FANS WILL ‘FREAK OUT’ WITH JENNA ORTEGA’S WEDNESDAY ADDAMS

CHRISTINA RICCI OBTAINS RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST HER HUSBAND


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more