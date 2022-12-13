Christina Ricci finalizes controversial divorce from James Heerdegen: Divorce arrangements

Christina Ricci has officially finalized her divorce from James Heerdegen. The ‘Wednesday’ star and the Hollywood filmmaker were married for almost 7 years, however the actress decided to file for divorce in the summer of 2020.

New documents detail the divorce arrangements, revealing that Ricci will be keeping her home in San Fernando Valley, California, while Heerdegen will keep a Subaru vehicle and his personal belongings.

The former couple will split the money from the sale of their New York City apartment, and Heerdegen will receive a one time payment of $189,687 from Ricci. The actress will keep all residuals and royalties from her projects in the entertainment industry.

Ricci and Heerdegen share 8-year-old son Freddie. The pair will be sharing custody of their child, but the star will have power of decision over his education, being in charge of the expenses, including his medical care.

The Hollywood relationship took a turn when Ricci filed for divorce, detailing a domestic battery incident, with Heerdegen requesting a temporary restraining order that would go on to be denied by a judge.

She previously opened up about her divorce, revealing that she sold her handbag collection to pay for the legal battle. “There are certain things that I have collected, certain bags. I had quite a Chanel handbag collection for a while, but I sold a lot of things,” she told the Sunday Times.

She continued, “Certain traumas in life go along with financial traumas, extended court situations, custody situations, fighting restraining orders.” explaining that despite the difficult situations she is “doing absolutely doing fine,” adding that she “had a Chanel Fine Jewelry collection that [she] put to good use.”