Christina Ricci says fans will ‘freak out’ with Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams

Christina Ricci can’t wait for the world to see Jenna Ortega’s take on Wednesday Addams.

In an interview with Extra, Ricci talked about her role in the Netflix series “Wednesday”, and how praise about Jenna Ortega’s take on the iconic role.

Ricci is one of the most emblematic parts of the Addams Family universe

“The whole cast is amazing. Jenna's so incredible on the show. She's like, people are just going to freak out about how good she is,” said Ricci.

Ricci’s endorsement is a big deal. As fans of the franchise know, she memorably played Wednesday Addams in the films “The Addams Family” and “Addams Family Values,” which were released in the ‘90s. Ricci returned to the Addams Family universe with the Netflix series, this time playing the role of Marilyn Thornhill, a mother to one of the students at Nevermore Academy.

“Wednesday” is the first Addams Family story to focus on Wednesday herself. The series, which has some episodes directed by Tim Burton, follows her as she unwillingly moves to a new school and tries to fit in despite her typical strangeness.

Ricci interviewed Ortega for Interview Magazine, where the two talked about their mutual admiration for one another, their shared experiences as child actors and, of course, Wednesday Addams herself.

“Obviously, you’re the standout,” said Ortega of Ricci’s work as Wednesday. “You don’t always see it, but I have a very dry sense of humor to the point where I get myself in trouble because everyone thinks I’m serious. So I’ve gotten the comparison to Wednesday a lot, and to me that was the greatest honor, especially because after that I became obsessed with Wednesday, I became obsessed with you,” she said.

“Wednesday” co-stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman, and premieres on Netflix this November 23.