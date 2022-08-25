Jenna Ortega brings her Latina roots as Wednesday Addams: ‘I want that to be seen’

Jenna Ortega is sharing her thoughts about the importance of representing the Latin audience in the iconic character of Wednesday Addams, just in time for the highly anticipated premiere of the Netflix series.

“Wednesday is technically a Latina character and that has never been represented,” the actress said in a recent behind-the-scenes interview of the show. “So, for me any time I have an opportunity to represent my community I want that to be seen.”

Featuring Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley. Fans of the show are excited to watch the new storyline and the beloved characters on the small screen.

“It was really important to me that I did something different even though she’s been done so flawlessly in the past,” Ortega said, seemingly referring to Christina Ricci’s portrayal of the character in the fan-favorite movies.

“She’s a bit more socially awkward, there’s a confidence there, but it’s a bit more concealed,” the Hollywood star said about her portrayal of the character.

Executive Producer Tim Burton also shared what he thinks about this new version of the story. “Wednesday is the classic outsider, obviously. She sees things very black and white—mainly black.”

“In the past incarnations, it has been very cartoony, in this longer form we’re trying to give it a reality, which I love,” he concluded.