Jenna Ortega reveals she thought of dyeing her hair ‘Cinderella’ blonde to secure leading roles in Hollywood

In a world where diversity and representation in the entertainment industry are crucial, actress Jenna Ortega has emerged as a powerful voice for authenticity and change. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jenna opened up about the challenges she faced in her career as a Hispanic actress and how she once considered changing her appearance to secure leading roles in Hollywood.

Growing up as a child actor, Jenna quickly realized that opportunities for young Hispanic actors were limited. She found herself pigeonholed into specific roles, often playing the younger version of a character or someone’s daughter.

Jenna expressed her frustration, saying, “There were just not many leading Hispanic actors who I could be that for. So a lot of the jobs that I was going for growing up would never work out because I didn’t look [a certain] way. That was really hard, to hear that something you couldn’t change was what was preventing you [from succeeding].”

Jenna’s experiences in the industry took a toll on her self-esteem. She candidly admitted, “I wanted to dye my hair blonde so that I would look like Cinderella.” It’s a feeling that many young actors and actresses, especially those from underrepresented communities, can relate to. The pressure to conform to traditional Hollywood standards of beauty can be overwhelming.

However, Jenna’s journey toward self-acceptance led her to a profound realization. She understood that by embracing her true self, she could become a more influential role model for others. Jenna declared, “I thought, ‘I don’t want other young girls to look up at the screen and feel like they have to change their appearance to be deemed beautiful or worthy.’”

Jenna Ortega’s unwavering commitment to authenticity and her refusal to conform to Hollywood’s narrow beauty ideals has made her an inspiration to many. Her journey from self-doubt to self-empowerment resonates with aspiring actors and young people from diverse backgrounds who have faced similar challenges.

As a member of the Latino diaspora, Jenna is aware of the complex conversations surrounding identity and representation. She expressed a degree of embarrassment that her Spanish language skills are not perfect, stating, “I wasn’t born in a Spanish-speaking country, I haven’t spent a lot of time in Mexico, and I’ve never been to Puerto Rico – so there’s a feeling of not being worthy enough to be a proper representative.”

Nevertheless, Jenna Ortega remains hopeful and determined to make a positive impact. She understands the significance of her presence in the entertainment industry and how it can pave the way for others. Jenna passionately states, “I want all people of Latin descent to be able to see themselves on screen. I want to feel that I could open doors for other people.”

Jenna advocates for change in an industry historically struggling with diversity and representation. By staying true to herself, Jenna Ortega is not only securing her path in Hollywood but also paving the way for countless others to follow in her footsteps.