Bad Bunny takes over ‘Saturday Night Live’: Star will host and perform in the show’s 49th season

After a hiatus due to the Writers Guild of America’s (WGA) strike, the iconic late-night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL) is gearing up for its 49th season. With the strike finally settled thanks to an agreement between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the show’s fans eagerly anticipate its return on Saturday, October 14.

The season premiere promises to be an exciting event, with the talented Pete Davidson hosting and the rising star Ice Spice as the musical guest. However, the following week’s episode, on October 21, has fans buzzing with anticipation as Bad Bunny is set to pull double duty as both the host and musical performer.

Bad Bunny during the “Loco” sketch on Saturday Night Live, February 20, 2021

Bad Bunny’s journey to SNL stardom has been nothing short of meteoric. The Puerto Rican reggaeton sensation debuted on the show in 2020 and returned as a musical guest in 2021. His electrifying performances and charismatic stage presence instantly endeared him to SNL’s audience, making it no surprise that he’s been invited back for a more prominent role this time.

Pete Davidson, another familiar face to SNL fans, will be taking the reins as the host for the season premiere. Davidson, who spent a remarkable nine seasons as a cast member on the show before departing last year, brings a wealth of experience and comedic talent to the SNL stage. His return as a host is anticipated to be a highlight of the new season, and fans are eager to see what surprises he has in store.

But what can we expect from Bad Bunny as a host and musical performer?

The multi-talented artist has proven himself a captivating performer, but hosting SNL is a different challenge altogether. However, Bad Bunny’s charisma, versatility, and boundless creativity suggest he’s more than up to the task. Fans can look forward to hilarious sketches, memorable monologues, and even surprise guest appearances. We wonder if he will joke about Kendall Jenner!

Rosalía and musical guest Bad Bunny perform ‘La Noche de Anoche’ on Saturday, February 20, 2021

As a musical performer, Bad Bunny has consistently pushed the boundaries of reggaeton. His fusion of various musical styles, including hip-hop, Latin pop, and trap, has earned him a dedicated fan base worldwide. His live performances are known for their high energy and visually stunning production, and it’s safe to assume that his SNL performance will be no different. Whether performing his chart-topping hits or debuting new material, Bad Bunny’s music promises to be a highlight of the evening.

With the return of SNL for its 49th season, fans are eagerly counting down the days until the premiere on October 14. The combination of Pete Davidson’s comedic prowess, Ice Spice’s musical talents, and Bad Bunny’s unique blend of charisma and creativity ensures this season is off to an exciting start.