Watch Jenna Ortega’s best moments on Saturday Night Live

Jenna Ortega was the most recent guest on Saturday Night Live. The actress used her time on the show to flex her comedic skills, playing a variety of roles that showed off a side she doesn’t get to use on the types of shows and films she normally stars in.

Scroll down to have a look at some of her best sketches:

The Wednesday dance with the Please Don’t Destroy Boys

One of the best moments from her time on SNL came before the episode aired. To promote the episode, Ortega and the Please Don’t Destroy Boys are reading out a sketch idea, where they ask her to do the Wednesday dance with them. Despite the fact that the dance has been done too many times, she indulges on the guys’s request after seeing them dressed up exactly as Wednesday.

School vs School

SNL provided Ortega with the opportunity to play another resentful supernatural student, this time becoming Zena Nutrino, a psychic student from “Professor Zander’s Academy for Extraordinary Children,” who’s very displeased over the fact that she’s not allowed to use her powers on the school competition.

The Parent Trap

Ortega also played Lindsay Lohan’s iconic role in “The Parent Trap,” where she played twins that have their first encounter while on a camp. Ortega was joined in by her “Wednesday” co-star Fred Armisen, with Ortega trying to learn how to shoot, a skill that her twin masters.

Ridicolousness

Another highlight of the episode showed Ortega as a guest judge on the MTV show “Ridiculousness,” where various people comment on viral videos and make jokes. Ortega played Lee Lee, a woman with a pencant for sharing a series of disturbing stories and comments whenever she watches one of the videos.