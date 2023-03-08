Jenna Ortega hilariously reacts to bizarre ‘Wednesday’ tattoo

It seems Jenna Ortega was as obsessed as everyone on the internet with the hilarious and bizarre tattoo inspired by her popular Netflix show ‘Wednesday.’ The actress was asked about some of the fan reactions to the successful series, which included the viral TikTok dance, many cosplay moments, and even tattoos.

The 20-year-old Hollywood star shared her thoughts during her recent interview with Elle magazine, revealing that she saw the viral tattoo that seemingly resembled Samuel L. Jackson dressed as Wednesday Addams.

not Wednesday L. Jackson 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/43fEk14ybH — wiz fajita (@trillary_banks_) January 3, 2023

The tattoo was shared multiple times on different platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Reddit. “That’s “Monday morning” Adams after a long weekend out,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “I’ve been laughing at this for like 10 mins straight,” adding “Looks smack like him but with a wig.”

Jenna explained that she actually liked the tattoo, and was even tempted to share it on her personal account. “Oh my God...I almost made it my profile photo,” she said to the outlet, which would have been very interesting.

The actress went on to talk about her experience in Hollywood, following the enormous success after starring in a number of horror and slasher films, and popular television series.

“All the other side stuff that comes with my job, sometimes it makes it feel like it’s almost not worth it,” she confessed. “I don’t want to feel like a walking billboard, which is a really, really scary feeling because then you feel less and less in control of your life.

“I feel like I’ve seen a lot of people or know people who have succumbed to that pressure. I don’t want to belong to anyone or anything,” Jenna concluded.