Jenna Ortega’s wardrobe malfunction at Scream VI premiere: ‘Count your days’

Jenna Ortega looked stunning at the red carpet of the highly anticipated film ‘Scream VI.’ The Hollywood star posed for the cameras at the event at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Monday night, and took a moment to sign some autographs with a blue Sharpie.

The 20-year-old actress wore a Jean Paul Gaultier Haute black and ensemble, paired with black heels and minimal jewelry by Tiffany & Co. She completed the look with a soft makeup look and a bold red lip.

Jenna’s outfit for the night was impeccable, however the blue Sharpie made an appearance, as the blue ink apparently made contact and stained the white part of the dress.

“Whoever got that blue ink mark on Jenna Ortega’s dress at the ScreamVI premiere count your days,” one person wrote on social media, while someone else commented, “Who got the ink stain on Jenna Ortega’s dress,” adding, “I BET SHE’S SO DAMN MAD RN.”

The minor wardrobe malfunction was not a problem for Jenna, who paid no attention to the blue ink and smiled for the cameras, remaining completely unbothered.

This is not the first time Jenna wears a similar menswear-inspired attire for television appearances and interviews. The actress continues to shine bright in her all-black looks, now that she is considered a successful Scream Queen, after starring in many horror and slasher movies.

Jenna has also received the praise of her peers in Hollywood, including Zendaya, who recently had some sweet words to share about the young actress. “She’s such a sweetheart. She’s an actual angel. I think she’s what everyone would hope she is and more,” Zendaya said.