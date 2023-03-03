Cardi B shows off new face tattoo of her son’s name: ‘Simple and cute’

Cardi B is showing off her new face tattoo! Fans of the 30-year-old rapper had been speculating about the meaning behind her new red ink back in August 2022, after her tattoo artist shared a video giving a glimpse of the design.

The singer is now sharing the first close-up of her latest tattoo, revealing her excitement on social media, as it is a tribute to her 1-year-old son, Wave. “I love my face tatt,” Cardi wrote, posting a photo of herself from the recent McDonald’s photoshoot, in which she is featured with her husband Offset for a new collaboration with the brand.

Online users shared mixed reactions about the red ink, which can be seen carefully designed and tattooed along the side of her jaw in cursive font. “Young lady! That better not be permanent on such a beautiful face,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “When you first said you’d do it I was acc scared. It came out real cute tbh. Simple and cute.”

Cardi has a lot of designs on her body, however this is her first face tattoo. She previously tattooed Offset’s name on the back on her tight, she has one on her arm that reads, “Loyalty Over Royalty,” and another one that reads, “Henessy.” Cardi also tattooed a big floral design that goes from her back all the way to her tight, and includes a big peacock.

Apart from the most visible designs, she also had the name of his ex “Samuel” on the back of her neck but replaced it with a butterfly design, a wrist “Belkis” tattoo, which is a shortened version of her name, and an “I love you” tattoo in sign language behind her right ear.