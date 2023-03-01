Cardi B Appears In Queens Court After Misdemeanor Guilty Plea In September©GettyImages
#BLESSED

Cardi B praises her court-ordered community service; shares selfies of her outfits

Cardi is growing

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Cardi B has been doing court-ordered community service to avoid getting in trouble again with the court, and she’s making the most of her time. The rapper recently tweeted the experience was the best thing that has ever happened to her.

“Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me,” Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar wrote on February 25th. The experience has also affected her emotionally and spiritually. “Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears,” she wrote. “Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk to and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever.”





The “Bodak Yellow” singer, who recently honored Paco Rubanne, told Instagram followers she had been working with veterans and ex-soldiers, per LA Times, and on Friday she was the special guest at a New York Police Dept’s “Girl Talk” event.


Last September, the Grammy-winning rapper was ordered to complete 15 days of community service after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment. The charges related to a 2018 brawl she was involved in at a strip club in Queens, N.Y.

However, she was back in court in January 2023 after failing to complete her community service portion. The judge granted her an extension until March 1, per TMZ.

It seems like it’s been a race against the clock for Cardi to finish her community service. She shared a selfie almost every day this week showing off her cute outfits. Check them out below.

February 27:



February 24:




February 23:



Ferbuary 22:



February 21:



January 20:



