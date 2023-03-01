Cardi B praises her court-ordered community service; shares selfies of her outfits

Cardi B has been doing court-ordered community service to avoid getting in trouble again with the court, and she’s making the most of her time. The rapper recently tweeted the experience was the best thing that has ever happened to her.





©GettyImages



Cardi B appears at Queens County Criminal Court after not meeting her requirements for her misdemeanor guilty plea

“Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me,” Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar wrote on February 25th. The experience has also affected her emotionally and spiritually. “Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears,” she wrote. “Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk to and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever.”



Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears .Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 25, 2023

The “Bodak Yellow” singer, who recently honored Paco Rubanne, told Instagram followers she had been working with veterans and ex-soldiers, per LA Times, and on Friday she was the special guest at a New York Police Dept’s “Girl Talk” event.



Cardi B shared her rags to riches story with #NYPD Girls Talk. She talked about her struggles and how she overcame them to achieve success. She encouraged the girls to work hard and pursue their dreams, no matter how big or small they may be. Thank you @iamcardibpic.twitter.com/7j06hi6F60 — Police Academy (@NYPDTraining) February 25, 2023

Last September, the Grammy-winning rapper was ordered to complete 15 days of community service after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment. The charges related to a 2018 brawl she was involved in at a strip club in Queens, N.Y.

However, she was back in court in January 2023 after failing to complete her community service portion. The judge granted her an extension until March 1, per TMZ.

It seems like it’s been a race against the clock for Cardi to finish her community service. She shared a selfie almost every day this week showing off her cute outfits. Check them out below.

February 27:

Community service today till 4pm …..Just cause you famous it don’t mean your special …OBEY THE LAW! pic.twitter.com/ZapCsPcqYs — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 27, 2023

February 24:

My brains are burning from waking up early ,community service then studio….but I did the crime “I only have myself to blame” pic.twitter.com/YFbMbwm1xd — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 24, 2023

February 23:

Community service ….I have to do a lot of hours today and I’m very sleepy ……..YOU DO THE CRIME YOU DO THE TIME!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IIqR3vB12y — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 23, 2023

Ferbuary 22:

On my way to serve some community service time …..DONT COMMIT CRIMES! pic.twitter.com/4KnMIcqN53 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 22, 2023

February 21:

Day whatever the fuck of community service……….Obey the law !!!! pic.twitter.com/Rg9D3nhqQE — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 21, 2023

January 20: