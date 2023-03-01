Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon appear to be getting serious

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are continuing to date, with sources near the couple claiming that the two spend most of their time together.

©GettyImages



Pitt at the premiere of ‘Babylon’

The source spoke to US Weekly, sharing that Pitt and de Ramon have the foundations for a long term relationship. “He’s definitely into her and although things are still relatively new, he absolutely sees long-term potential in their relationship,” said a source when speaking about Pitt’s feelings.

“[Brad and Ines] spend as much of their free time together as possible, despite their busy schedules,” continues the source. “He really enjoys being with her because she’s such an uplifting energy, she consistently looks on the bright side of things, and is always up for an adventure. He also appreciates that she’s super laid back and has such a positive outlook on life.”

De Ramon marks Pitt’s first serious relationship since his divorce from Angelina Jolie. The couple married in 2014 after years of dating, and shares six children together, including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

©GettyImages



Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon

De Ramon is a celebrity nutritionist and was previously married to actor Paul Wesley. She married him in the year 2018 and shared the news of their separation earlier this year. “Brad has been really supportive of Ines while she’s going through her divorce because he understands how it can be,” said the source.