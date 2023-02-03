Emily Ratajkowski shares bold new look at Marc Jacobs show

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off a bold new look. The writer and model looked stunning as she stopped by a Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York, showing off a short bob that she paired with a brown colored outfit.

Ratajkowski’s short hair was styled in waves and was photographed as she arrived to the fashion show. She complimented the look with a brown outfit made up of a top, a fur-lined jacket and matching pants. Capping it all off were some pointy black heels.

Last year, Ratajkowski confirmed her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, resulting in the media developing an investment in her romantic life. Over the past months, she’s been linked with various men, including Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson and Eric Andre.

“Em is single and totally happy,” said a source to People. “She will always prioritize her son, but enjoys dating when she has time. She enjoys her independence.” Her relationship with Davidson appears to have fizzled out at the end of last year, with him now being linked with actressChase Sui Wonders.

“She doesn’t have plans to see Pete again,” continued the source. “She had fun with him, but she realized she didn’t want it to become anything else. She likes her life as it is.“

In a recent episode of her podcast, “High Low”, Ratajkowski talked about divorce and why she thinks it’s not something to be sad about. “I love a divorce story. I’m like, ‘tell me the divorce story,’” she said. “Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself and be like, ‘Oh that’s sad,’” she said. “I literally say to people, good for you.’”

“I don’t think divorce is a sad thing. I know a lot of people are unhappily married for a very long time because they’re so afraid of divorce. I don’t think that’s a good way to live,” she said.