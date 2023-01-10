Emily Ratajkowski rumored to be dating comedian Eric Andre

Emily Ratajkowski has been linked with new guy. The model, writer, and actress was spotted having dinner in New York City with comedian Eric Andre. According to the reports, the two spent a three-hour dinner in a Japanese restaurant and were holding eachother over the course of the evening.

The news were shared by TMZ, which captured Ratajkowski and Andre leaving the restaurant together. Both were smiling, with Ratajkowski wearing a long leather coat, with a black dress underneath and some Oxford shoes. Andre was wearing high-top sneakers, khaki pants, a printed shirt and a black jacket. Per TMZ the pair attended various locations, including the restaurant Sakagura.

Ratajkowski has been all over the news ever since her divorce from her partner Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple has a child together. They split up last year, with Ratajkowski often talking about dating and gender on her podcast, and appearing with various men in different parts of the city.

While she’s been linked with different guys over the past couple of months, among them, Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, and now Andre, it appears like Ratajkowski is having a good time and is enjoying making new relationships and connections.

In her podcast “High/Low,” Ratajkowski talked about dating and how difficult it’s for a strong woman to find a partner that can handle strong women. “They slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down,” she said. “And then you’re just back to square one.”