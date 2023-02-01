Pete Davidson debuts shaved head after removing Kim Kardashian tattoos: See Pics

Pete Davidson is changing his look after his Hawaiian vacation! The 29-year-old actor is debuting his new hairstyle, shaving his head amid his romance with actress Chase Sui Wonders. This is not the only transformation that Pete is currently experiencing, as he is also removing some of his tattoos.

During his recent attendance at the New York Knicks game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Pete showed off his new look sitting next to Job Stewart and Hasan Minhaj on Tuesday night, wearing big sunglasses and smiling for the cameras.

Pete seems to be currently in a relationship with his co-star from the A24 film ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies.’ The new couple were photographed sharing a passionate kiss during their romantic getaway in Hawaii.

This is also not the first time Pete experiments with his look, as he previously went platinum blonde and green before debuting his shaved head. His new hairstyle indicates that he is ready for a fresh start, flipping the page from his previous relationship with Kim Kardashian and brief romance with Emily Ratajkowski.

The comedian, who constantly made headlines for dating one of the most famous people in the world, was spotted with many of his tattoos removed, sporting a bandage over his collarbone. He also has some empty areas, and his infamous tattoo, “My girl is a lawyer,” is no longer visible. Also missing was a brand of Kim’s initials, her kids’ initials (NSCP), and an Aladdin-inspired design.