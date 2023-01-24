Did Pete Davidson get rid of his Kim Kardashian tattoos?

Pete Davidson©GrosbyGroup
By Shirley Gómez -New York

Pete Davidson is flipping the page and removing all traces of his relationship with Kim Kardashian. The 29-year-old comedian, who constantly made headlines for dating one of the most famous people in the world, recently appeared having a good time on a beach in Hawaii with his new girlfriend, Chase Sui, without some ink he dedicated to his ex-girlfriend.

Eagled-eyed fans began speculating that Pete started deleting his Kim ink in October 2022 after he was seen sporting a bandage over his collarbone.

In the images, Pete can be seen enjoying the day, rocking a pair of floral swim trunks and dark sunglasses. Davidson and Sui were co-star in the movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

Eagled-eyed fans began speculating that Pete started deleting his Kim ink in October 2022 after he was seen sporting a bandage over his collarbone. He also has some empty areas, and his tattoo saying, “My girl is a lawyer,” is no longer visible.

Also missing was a brand of Kim’s initials, her kids’ initials (NSCP), and an Aladdin-inspired design.

The former couple started dating back in November after sharing a kiss on SNL. By March the comedian already had a branding of her name and multiple tattoos, including one that said “my girlfriend is a lawyer.”


