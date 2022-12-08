2022 has been a wild ride with unforgettable memories-both good and bad. When anything viral is happening in the world, there’s one place people go to find out more: Google. The search engine shared this year’s most googled trends, including the top 5 most Googled actors of 2022. Last year the most Googled actors were Alec Baldwin, Pete Davidson, Aryan Khan, Gina Carano, and Armie Hammer. Check out who made the list this year and go down memory lane.