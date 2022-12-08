Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The day is finally here; Pete Davidson is leaving Staten Island.
Davidson has put his condo in sale after he announced he was interested in moving to Brooklyn. The luxury apartment is in close proximity to the ferry, making it an easy commute to Manhattan.
RELATED:
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski make their courtside basketball game debut in New York
Emily Ratajkowski opens up about ‘really scary’ weight loss: ‘I was down to 100 pounds’
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!