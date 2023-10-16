Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline attend SNL after party together

Pete Davidson had a busy week and fun week. The comedian was a guest host on Saturday Night Live, kicking off the new season of the beloved comedy series. After the show, he was spotted attending an afterparty alongside his rumored new girlfriend, Madelyn Cline.

Cline, Sophia Hublitz, and Davidson

Photos show Davidson and Cline arriving at the after party, which was hosted at Catch Steak, a restaurant with various locations in New York, Los Angeles, and more.

The two tried to maintain a low profile, with Cline attending alongside her friend Sophia Hublitz. Both women wore all black while Davidson wore a jacket with brown, black and green colors on it.

“They seemed very lovey, very cute, but they kept to themselves,“ said a source to People. They also revealed that Pete was having a good time, staying in the restaurant until 4AM. The event was also attended by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, both of whom made special appearances on SNL.

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline’s relationship

Davidson and Cline were first linked together in September. Since, the two have been spotted together a few times, with Cline attending Davidson’s stand up special in Las Vegas.

In August, Davidson split up with his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders and spent some time in rehab. Davidson attended a mental health facility voluntarily, and apparently was seeking treatment for his boderline personality diagnosis and post traumatic stress issues.

In an appearance on “Real Ones,” the podcast hosted by Jon Bernthal, Davidson discussed his dating life and how the media’s interest in it seems to cast a shadow on everything else he does. “I wasn’t in anyone’s DMs. No one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters of where you meet people, and that’s how it happened,” he said. “Suddenly, you’re in this zeitgeist, and that has nothing to do with the work. And that’s a really shitty feeling. I became more known before the work was there, but I was always working.”

