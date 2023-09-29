Meet Madelyn Cline, Pete Davidson’s new girlfriend

Pete Davidson is rumored to be dating a new girl. Madelyn Cline has been linked with Davidson after the two were rumored to be hanging out together in Las Vegas. Since, the two were spotted in Arizona. “Madelyn and Pete have been dating for several weeks but have grown close fairly quickly,” said a source to US Weekly, claiming that they’ve been trying to keep their relationship as quiet as possible in order to avoid a media frenzy.

Despite the short weeks of dating, the source claims Davidson and Cline have met each other’s families. “Pete’s sister is thrilled to see him so happy and she definitely approves of this relationship,” said the source.

Here’s what you should know about Cline:

Cline made a splash in Fashion Week Paris

Cline at the Givenchy fashion show

This week, Cline was spotted at the Givenchy show, in Fashion Week Paris. She had one of the best looks of the night, wearing a black leather dress that she paired with some bold gloves and dark sunglasses.

She’s an actress

Cline is 25 years old and has been acting for years, and has been featured in small roles in shows like “Stranger Things” and films like “Boy Erased”. She’s mostly known for her work in the series “Outer Banks”, which is coming back for a fourth season. She was also featured in the film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” alongside actors like Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, and Janelle Monae.

Cline and Davidson’s dating history

Usher, Davidson and Kardashian

Cline has been linked with Chase Stokes, her “Outer Banks” costar, and Jackson Guthy, a musician. In July of this year, fans confirmed she was single when she stopped following Guthy on Instagram.

Pete Davidson has dated a variety of famous women in the past, including Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kim Kardashian. Most recently, he was dating Chase Sui Wonders.

