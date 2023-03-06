Pete Davidson and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders involved in car crash: What happened?

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a scary car accident in Beverly Hills, California. The authorities confirmed that it was a non-injury incident, taking place on the might of March 4, and no arrests were made.

“His car collided with a fire hydrant causing property damage,” Lieutenant Coulter of the Beverly Hills Police Department stated, referring to Davidson. “No one was injured, and no one was arrested.”

The couple were together at the time of the accident, and it happened on the same day the pair had returned to Los Angeles from their tropical getaway in Hawaii, where they were spotted sharing a romantic moment.

“For some reason, we’re told he lost control of the vehicle ... which hopped a curb, took out a fire hydrant and then proceeded to slam into the side of a nearby house ... dragging across the lawn and leaving skid marks on the grass,” TMZ reported.

A few hours following the crash, the actor made an unexpected appearance at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, promoting his upcoming movie ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,’ which will be released in theaters this summer.

Davidson has been dating his new girlfriend since earlier this year. The couple met on the set of their A24 film ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies,’ however they only started their romantic relationship after he broke up with Kim Kardashian and after his brief romance with Emily Ratajkowski.