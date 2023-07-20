Kim Kardashian admits that dating Pete Davidson wasn’t a healthy way to deal with her emotions

Kim Kardashian recently reflected on her post-divorce life following her split from Kanye West. During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star shared her thoughts with sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner about her relationship with Pete Davidson, which came about shortly after her divorce from the rapper in 2021.

Kim acknowledged that using a new romance as an escape wasn’t a healthy way to deal with her emotions. “It got my mind away from stuff, and that’s not a way to run from things,” she said. “It’s better to deal. Heal…Deal, heal and then feel.”

Despite the controversies surrounding her ex-husband, Kim revealed that she didn’t want to view her experience through a negative lens. She sought to learn from her past and grow as a person, not allowing past hardships to define her future. “I’m not going to take every experience and bad thing that happened to me and carry that into my life,” she explained. “What am I supposed to be learning from this? How is this going to make me a better person?”

In a previous episode, Kim had emotionally expressed her frustration and sadness over Kanye’s outbursts. Kardashian said she longed for the person she once knew and loved. “It’s really confusing for me, it’s so different from the person that I married. That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I’ll do anything to get that person back,“ she said.

Are Kanye West and Kim Kardashian communicating?

Concerning Kanye’s online rants, particularly those with antisemitic undertones, Kim admitted she hadn’t spoken to him for fear of setting him off. “I feel so bad for him,” she continued. “I don’t even think he feels bad for himself because I don’t even think he knows how,” she said, adding she hasn’t spoken to Kanye about his antisemitic online rants because “he’ll probably go off on me.”

In March 2022, Kim and Kanye’s six-year marriage legally came to an end. Throughout their marriage, the couple had four children. Despite their separation, Kim experienced feelings of guilt for any difficulty that Pete may have faced due to her previous relationship with Kanye.

Kim and Pete began dating in the fall of 2021, shortly after Kim hosted SNL. Their romance bloomed a few months after Kim filed for divorce. By March 2022, the comedian already had a branding of her name and multiple tattoos, including one that said “my girlfriend is a lawyer.”

Recently Pete and Kim publicly reunited at the Met Gala; however, they are not trying to rekindle their relationship. A source told Us Weekly that “it wasn’t like there were any nostalgic feelings” between them.