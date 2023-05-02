Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reunite at Met Gala

The 2023 Met Gala took place this past Monday, hosting some of the most famous people in the entire world. It also featured the first documented reunion between exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who last year attended the event together.

Davidson, Kardashian and Usher

Photos captured a moment between Davidson and Kardashian, showing the two in conversation with Usher. The two appeared to smile and laugh together, enjoying their time at the gala.

Kardashian wore an outfit that highlighted pearls, one of Karl Lagerfeld’s favorite items. “I thought, ‘What is more Karl?’ You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of. So we wanted to just be dripping in pearls,” said Kardashian on the red carpet.

In the case of Davidson, he wore a long black coat, with a multi colored t-shirt and a bucket hat. He also wore some black shades to round out the look.

Kardashian and Davidson had one of the most popular relationships in recent memory, with the two dating becoming Kardashian’s first public relationship since her break up with Kanye West. The two announced their split in August of that year. One of the couple’s most notorious appearance was at the Met Gala, where Kardashian wore a Marilyn Monroe dress and dyed her hair blonde.

“Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules,” said an insider to PEOPLE. “They both travel all the time and it was hard.”