Bad Bunny and the Kardashians leave Met Gala together to afterparty

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attended the 2023 Met Gala. And while many were expecting to see them together on the red carpet, the singer and the model decided to go solo. However, after the exclusive event ended, the couple left together for the hotel to get ready for the after-party.

The Puerto Rican star was photographed leaving with the Kardashian-Jenner family, arriving at the hotel together in the same car, following rumors of their relationship getting even more serious, after going on multiple dates and spending a lot of time together.

Bad Bunny llegando al hotel luego del Met Gala junto a Kendall, Kylie y Kim. 📽️pic.twitter.com/K1CV9LhUaV — Bunny’s Network (@badbunnynetwork) May 2, 2023

The pair decided to change their look after the ball, with Kendall wearing a Marc Jacobs see-through bodysuit, a black thong, and a matching crop top. She completed the look with chic black heels, minimal jewelry, and a metallic clutch.

Bad Bunny traded his backless Jacquemus ensemble for a casual outfit. The singer stepped out in black pants, a white T-shirt, and a brown jacket.

The model was all smiles leaving the hotel with the singer, walking to their car while the paparazzi waited for them outside. They were also photographed inside the Met Gala having a casual conversation and seemingly talking about their outfits.

A close source to the couple told People that the new couple “it was a slow start” in their romance, “but they spend almost every day together now.”

“He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It’s more of a relationship now,” the insider said to the publication. “Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him.”