Kim Kardashian reveals she had ‘a lot of guilt’ after breaking up with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson called it quits in 2022 after nearly a year of dating. While the reality TV personality and entrepreneur did not divulge the reason for their separation, she confirmed that they parted ways on good terms. Kardashian also shared that their effective communication allowed them to remain friends after the breakup.

During the first episode of the new season of The Kardashians, Kim said she’s “single and not ready to mingle” and is “proud” of how she and Pete handled the end of their relationship. “We just had talks and talks—like we’ve been talking about it. So it was just, like, both of us just communicating really well about it,“ she said.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Added that “it’s, obviously, sad” and that dating him for nine months was “a long time.” The mom of four said, “there was, like, a lot of guilt. He went through a lot because, you know, my relationship,” she assured, referencing Kanye West’s behavior.

In 2022, an insider said Kim and Pete were still communicating despite their breakup in August. “Pete and Kim still keep in touch,” a source informed ET. “It wasn’t a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them, and they’ve remained in contact.”

Recently Pete and Kim publicly reunited at the Met Gala; however, they are not trying to rekindle their relationship. A source told Us Weekly that “it wasn’t like there were any nostalgic feelings” between them.

(L-R) Usher, Pete Davidson, and Kim Kardashian attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

The insider also assured “things are going really well” with Pete and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders. “Things between Pete and Chase are going really smoothly. [Pete] thinks she’s hilarious, and they have a similar sense of humor, which is really attractive to [him],” the source said.

The former couple started dating back in November 2021, after sharing a kiss on SNL. By March 2022, the comedian already had a branding of her name and multiple tattoos, including one that said “my girlfriend is a lawyer.”

Davidson, who was reportedly ready for marriage, even met Kim and Kanye West’s kids, hanging out solo with Saint at Walmart. The comedian and actor even got what seems to be their initials “KNSCP” on his neck: Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm.