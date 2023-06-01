Kim Kardashian is dating a guy under the codename ‘Fred’

Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she’s back in the dating world. This time around, she’s keeping things close to her chest, being extra careful to give her mystery guy a code name.

In a new teaser for The Kardashians, Kim meets up with Scott Disick and fills him in on her love life. "My friends wanted me to meet someone,” said Kim. "Let's call this guy 'Fred,'" said Scott, making Kim laugh. "Does he meet the standards?" he asks.

"Oh, so meets the standards!" Kim says.

The standards mentioned by Scott appear to be a reference to a previous statement that Kim made on her show, where she listed out the many things she wanted in the next man she dated. "Number one, protect me. Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene. I mean I think that's a given, I should take that off. Number four, calm. Five, no mom or dad issues. Six, patient. Seven supportive. Genuinely happy for me. Successful. Good teeth. Spontaneous. Fun. My friends and family love him. Someone that can be a role model for my kids especially that my boys can look up to. No heavy baggage I have enough. Taller than me. Someone that loves to work out. A motivated person. An independent person that's not clingy. And someone with good taste,” she said.

Kim’s last public relationship was with Pete Davidson, with the two breaking up in August 2022. Since, Kim has been linked with Tom Brady, even if sources close to them claim that the two are just friends, and were speaking due to the sale of a home. "Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home," said a source to Entertainment Tonight.

In March, US Weekly reported that Kim was interested in someone that she hadn’t gone otu with yet. “Kim isn’t officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she’s interested in. So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven’t gone out yet,” said the source.

