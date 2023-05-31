Kourtney Kardashian’s emotional reaction after not seeing her kids for 10 days

Kourtney Kardashian has been a supporting wife in recent days. The 44-year-old reality star, who is known for always spending quality time with her kids, took some time to experience the tour life with her husband Travis Barker.

Loading the player...

And while the pair are always showing how proud they are of each other, it seems like the famous Kardashian was missing her kids by day 10 of the Blink 182 tour.

Kourtney has been documenting her time with Travis on the road, having a lot of fun backstage and watching him on every show. However, she recently opened up to her fans and followers about how she was feeling after being apart from 8-year-old Rrign, 10-year-old Penelope, and 13-year-old Mason.

“Haven’t seen my babies in 10 days,” she admitted, explaining that this has been “the longest” she has been without seeing them. “Cried for the past 2 days,” Kourtney added, revealing that she “finally” gets to “squeeze them tomorrow.”

Kourtney’s journey started on April 14, when she posted about her “first Blink 182 show,” in Coachella. Her last date supporting Travis was in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She previously asked her followers if they had watched the show ‘Snowfall,’ confessing to them that it had been “saving” her during “long tour bus rides.”

“Tour wife,” Travis commented in one of her posts. Kourtney also posted a series of pics from her time on tour, including one with her sister Kim Kardashian, and another one sharing a sweet kiss with Travis on stage.