‘The Kardashians’ Season 3: Everything we know, including Kim and Kourtney’s feud

‘The Kardashians’ are here to stay. Hulu has announced that 20 additional episodes are on the way for the popular reality show, following the incredible success on the streaming platform. Season 3 of the show is set to be released on May 25, and fans will be able to watch the celebrity family every Thursday.

“The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm,” the description for the new season reads.

Season 1 of the series broke records as the most-watched premiere in the history of Hulu, and it continues to be the most-watched unscripted show on the platform.

“I don’t want to fight with family, bottom line,” Kim says in the new trailer, with many already speculating about the family issues between the SKIMS owner and Kourtney Kardashian. “There’s no boundaries, there’s no respect,” Kourtney also says.

Another clip previously showed Kourtney accusing Kim of using her wedding with Travis Barker as a “business opportunity.” Other family members shared their opinions on what happened in May 2022 when the ceremony took place in Italy.

“I don’t think anyone’s in the wrong. I see both sides,” Kylie Jenner said, while Kendall Jenner adds, “As sisters, we have to uplift each other.” “It’s all going to come out on the show, this is our therapy,” Kim promises the viewers in one of the confessionals.