Kim Kardashian has always been a fan of Gisele Bündchen

Rumors started going wild this week about Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian, but his representation decided to address it, denying any romance. A source told Page Six she asked him for advice because she’s looking at properties in the same members-only residential community he lives in.



©Getty



Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are reportedly ‘friendly’

Amid the rumors, people were already comparing Kardashian to Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. But the Skims founder would probably have nothing but nice things to say about the supermodel- she has always been a supportive fan. Kim even owns one of the bras she wore at a 2000 Dolce & Gabbana show.

In a resurfaced interview, the 42-year-old, who wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala, shows off her collection with the Italian fashion brand before landing on a crystal bra. Proud, she recalled how she saved up to buy it in college. “Who doesn’t remember Gisele wearing this bra? I think I was in college and all I wanted to do was save up for this little bra,” she says.

Kim, who has been enjoying Lakers games, may have even used Bündchen as inspiration for an Instagram photo back in 2015. She shared a pic holding a tiny North West while getting her makeup and hair done, and people thought it looked just like one Bündchen posted in 2013.



The model has interacted with Kardashian in the past. In 2020, she challenged her to join the “All in Challenge” to help feed people through Meals on Wheels America and America’s Food Fund amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kardashian accepted announcing to her more than 167 MILLION followers on Instagram that they could win lunch at a top spot in L.A. with the Kardashian sisters, per TMZ.

All Rumors

Although people guessed that Brady and Kardashian would date immediately after his divorce, his representation quickly denied the rumors. “Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay,” an insider told Page Six. A source close to Kardashian echoed the statements, telling Entertainment Tonight “Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating.”