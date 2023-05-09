Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game©GettyImages
Kim Kardashian shares who she loves while sitting courtside at the Lakers game

Is Kim just really into basketball?

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian is rocking a new style. Yesterday, the Skims founder sat courtside at the Game 4 of the Lakers vs. Warriors series, and she wore a printed t-shirt that would have mannequins at Forever 21’s approval. It might be a clue about who Kim is looking for in her next love. “I Love Nerds,” the shirt said.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game©GettyImages


Kim attended the game with her mom Kris Jenner. The mother-daughter duo was all smiles as they cheered for LA’s beloved team.

NBA Playoffs: Lakers v Warriors©GettyImages

They ended up taking home the win, with the score 104-101. Following the win, Kim took a photo of her sister Khloe Kardashian’s on and off again boyfriend, and father of her children Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Lakers. “YESSSSS GOOOOO LAKERS,” she wrote, tagging the serial cheater.

Tristan Thompson©Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian tagged Tristan in her story

The 42-year-old has been spending a lot of time on the court, making people wonder if she is dating one of the players.


Just two days before, she was at game three of the Lakers vs. Warriors series in Los Angeles. They won again, scoring 127, to 96, which means Kardashian could be a lucky charm for the Lakers. For this occasion, she wore a white see-through trench coat, white tank top, and jeans.

NBA Playoffs: Lakers v Warriors©GettyImages


Game 5 is tomorrow, Game 6 is May 12, with the series ending May 14. We will have to wait and see if Kardashian continues her courtside cheering.


