Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s son’s name has reportedly been revealed

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have kept many things private about the son they welcomed via surrogate in August. After nine months, news came Thursday from The Sun that the little boy’s name is Tatum Robert.



The couple also shares True Thompson, making the first letter being T a tradition for Koko. A source told the outlet family members, especially her mom Kris Jenner, wanted her to name the baby Robert after Khloé ’s late father Robert Kardashian, and her little brother Rob.

The insider said, “There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum.” “Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert because it honors her dad and her brother,” they added.



In the debut episode of the Kardashians reality show on Hulu, Khloé told Kris the name is “going to start with a T.” “I mean, that’s only the names I’ve been looking at,” she said. Kris then listed the names of her phone, “Tyler, Tucker, Tatum.”

The 38-year-old Good American founder wasn’t the only Kardashian being secretive with her children’s names. Kylie Jenner kept the world in the dark after she chose to rename her youngest son formerly known as Wolf. After nearly a year, she revealed that his name is now Aire.