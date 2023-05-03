How North West saved Kim Kardashian’s dress at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian can always count on her daughter North West to help her in any fashion emergencies. The mother-daughter duo were together at the 2023 Met Gala, and the reality star detailed the moment in which North helped her after having a wardrobe malfunction.

Preparing to make her grand entrance at the ball, Kim was wearing a custom Schiaparelli ensemble, featuring 50,000 freshwater pearls. However, the bottom of her dress started to fall apart, and it was North who immediately started to help her mom.

“Some popped on the way, and I told my daughter to grab them all. They’re real pearls, and she was putting them in her purse,” Kim said to Vogue on the red carpet of the exclusive fashion event.

“I wanted pearls,” she said, explaining that it took 1,000 hours to craft. “I thought, ‘What is more Karl [Lagerfield]?’ You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of. So we wanted to just be dripping in pearls.”

It’s no secret that Kim and North have been inseparable when it comes to fashion events, as she is always excited to support her mom in business trips and shows. The pair were recently at The Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

The pair presented a special award to Kim’s longtime hairstylist and friend Chris Appleton. “There’s no words. Chris Appleton’s the best,” North said to the audience. “Okay, well, you’ve heard it from North West,” Kim added.