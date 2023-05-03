Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala dress was designed by Timothée Chalamet’s ‘big bro’

Kylie Jenner wore a stunning red gown with a red and blue cape at the Met Gala. Her gown has a link to her rumored boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, being designed by his close friend Haider Ackermann.

©GettyImages



Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala

Haider designed the dress with Jean Paul Gaultier and has a close relationship with Chalamet that they’ve both discussed. “Haider is one of my closest friends and a creative from a lost era,” said Chalamet in an interview with System Magazine. “His is the rare passion that cares about the purity of design, shapes, colors, textures, and the feelings they evoke. He couldn't possibly pretend to care about a fashion cycle or algorithm-influenced trends - his talent and creativity are set to last because he is following his own drum beat, no one else's.” The two also call each other “big bro” and “little bro.”

For her part, Kylie Jenner shared various images of herself at the Met Gala, clearly loving the look. She also shared a photo of herself and Haider eating some pizza. “pizza + champagne + jpg + haider + met = <3,” she captioned it.

©GettyImages



The Kardashian sisters and Jared Leto at the Met Gala

The news of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s possible relationship began circulating in April, with the gossip account Deux Moi claiming that the two had been spotted spending time together various times, including a night date at a taco stand.

“They are keeping things casual at this point,” said an insider to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes. It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”