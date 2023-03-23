Kylie Jenner photographs Khloé and Kim Kardashian taking Cabo

The Kardashians have taken Cabo. On Thursday, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian shared photos from their time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, posing with each other on a sun lounger. “Kiki and Koko Take Cabo” they caption the pics.



Khloé revealed in her post that their photographer was Kylie Jenner. Wherever they stayed was right by the beach and looked beautiful with an infinity pool.



It’s unclear what they were doing in Mexico, but it could have been a single ladies’ trip. Kylie reportedly broke up with Travis Scott in January. Kim hasn’t been linked to anyone since Pete Davidson and Khloé has been single since ending with Tristan Thompson, but it may not last long because the NBA player reportedly still loves her.

Kris Jenner has been happily dating Corey Gamble since 2015, while Kendall Jenner has been getting cozy with Bad Bunny.

The family usually shares photos from their trips when they are back to avoid paparrazzi, and fans.

Kylie is back in the states. The mother of 2 shared videos Wednesday from Sza’s concert in Los Angeles, Ca.

Their trip to Mexico comes after recent reports that they were not invited to this year’s Met Gala. Kim was reportedly “very unhappy,” but it’s been described as a “misunderstanding.”