The future of the Kardashian-Jenner family is still uncertain, as it was recently reported that the famous clan will not be invited to the highly anticipated 2023 Met Gala. And while many speculate if there is any truth to the rumor, the celebrity family have come a long way since Kim Kardashian made her first appearance at the exclusive fashion event back in 2013.

This year guests will be celebrating Karl Lagerfeld with the ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ exhibition. The dress code implies that all attendees should honor the fashion legend, including the Kardashians, if they are ultimately invited to the event.

Here is a complete list of all the Kardashian-Jenner looks from 2013 to 2022.