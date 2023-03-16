Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s thoughts on Khloé and Tristan getting back together

It seems Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are sharing their thoughts on the recent rumors about their sister Khloé Kardashian rekindling her romance with Tristan Thompson. A close source to the family is now sharing some details about the recent controversies, and what the famous sisters really think about online speculations.

An insider revealed to US Weekly that both Kim and Kourtney “aren’t surprised that Tristan is still trying to win Khloé back. She’s an incredible woman and anybody would be lucky to have her by their side. Khloé always gives a hundred percent in her relationships, and she is entitled to the same in return.”

The close source went on to explain that Tristan is considered as a member of the family no matter what, however Khloé’s sisters want to see her happy and thriving. “It would take an amazing man to match the energy she provides for a partner, and she deserves the world,” the source added.

“Although they’ve had their differences with Tristan, he will always be family as the father of their niece and nephew. At the end of the day, all they want is for Khloé to find someone who supports her and makes her happy,” the insider shared to the publication.

A different insider had previously said that Tristan “still loves her and wants to make it work between them,” adding that the former couple are currently “friends and great co-parents, but he wants more.”