Khloé Kardashian channels Britney Spears in red latex outfit: See Pics

Khloé Kardashian is feeling the Y2K vibes in her most recent look for Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians.’ The 38-year-old reality star looked stunning in a red latex top on the set of the popular television show.

The businesswoman shared some behind the scenes photos while seemingly filming one of the confessionals for the series, wearing a similar look to Britney Spears’ red latex spacesuit for the ‘Oops … I Did It Again,’ music video.

She paired the look with cherry-colored manicured nails and a soft glam makeup look, while wearing her hair in a loose ponytail. It’s no secret that the 2000s fashion is making a comeback, as many of our favorite celebrities have grabbed some inspiration for red carpet looks and casual chic ensembles.

“Red looks so good on you,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “We come to serve lewks and LEWKS ONLY,” adding, “Gorgeous in red.” This is not the first time Khloé rocks a latex outfit, as she previously wore a pink Barbiecore latex dress, showing off her incredible figure for her first red carpet appearance following the birth of her son Aire.

Khloé’s Instagram has been on fire recently, with many online users noticing that her ex Tristan Thompson is showing interest in the reality star. The 31-year-old athlete showed his admiration for the 38-year-old reality star, after she posted a post-workout gym selfie on her personal Instagram account.

Khloé looked stunning wearing a white tank top, accessorizing her gym attire with minimal jewelry. And while Tristan didn’t go as far as to comment on her post, he liked Khloé’s selfie, indicating that there might still be some interest from his side.