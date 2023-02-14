Khloé Kardashian’s sizzling photos get the attention of her ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian’s hard work in the gym is continuing to show off! The 38-year-old mom of 2 has been on a fitness journey for the last few years is toned and fit. Koko is not afraid of flaunting what she’s got, and her recent thirst traps got the attention of many- including her ex.

On Monday, Koko got the day started spicy posting two photos in a silver bikini. She posed in the light wearing sunglasses, sharing the picture with just a white heart emoji. You can’t see how many likes Koko has on her posts, but you can see who liked it, and one them was Tristan Thompson.



It wasn’t just Tristan sharing the love. Her sister Kylie Jenner commented eight flame emojis, writing “insane.” The sunny hallway looks to be the same place her and Kim Kardashian and did a photoshoot together.



As for Tristan’s double tap, the parents of True Thompson and a baby boy whose name has not been revealed always make headlines.

The Good American founder has been there for him emotionally following the sudden death of his mother Andrea Thompson.

They were photographed touching down in Toronto via private jet on December 5th after she suffered a heart attack in her Toronto home.

Over a month later, on January 24, Koko shared a gallery of photos dedicated to Andrea, including four photos with Tristan’s little brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy. Andrea took care of him in the Toronto home up until she died. “Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him,” she wrote in the emotional caption.