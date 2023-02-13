Michelle Rodriguez is infatuated with her ‘Fast X’ costar Jason Momoa

Michelle Rodriguez has been fangirling with her Fast X costar Jason Momoa. The actress recently shared her love for her co-worker while praising his looks. “Oh, hot damn, right? Like, what’s up with that? It’s something primal that happens to me when I see that boy. It’s some ooga-chaka that comes out of me,” the 44-year-old star told Variety during the movie’s trailer launch event in Los Angeles. “I become a barbarian. Like, my D&D character comes out, like, ‘Yo, what’s up with that?’”

Although Momoa’s character in the last installment of the franchise is described as “evil, sadistic and androgynous,” for the Dominican descent actress, he is not all that. “Well, I don’t know about the androgynous part. I can’t picture him in drag, but we can try. That aside, he does it all with a smirk, which is interesting,” she told the publication.

©GettyImages



Michelle Rodriguez at the “Fast X” Trailer Launch held at LA Live on February 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

According to Michelle, she doesn’t share a lot of scenes with the actor; still, that was enough to miss their interaction. “Just a couple of scenes where I’m chasing after him, and I miss him, but let me tell you — that guy’s hot,” she added. “Dude, seriously, man. I don’t know what’s up with that.”

Momoa joins the film as Dante, a character that is tied to Fast Five and is seeking revenge and destroy Dom’s family by kidnapping the son he shares with Letty Ortiz-Toretto (Michelle Rodriguez).

The franchise has released the new trailer for the racing and drama film starring Vin Diesel. Years after it was first released in 2001, the project introduced new characters, including Latina icon Rita Moreno.

The EGOT winner joins the movie as the fashionable Abuela Toretto. The trailer shows the living legend hosting the Fast and Furious family at an outdoor dinner. The clip also features a heartwarming moment alongside Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

©Fast X



First look at Rita Moreno as ‘Abuela Toretto’ in the ‘Fast and Furious’ latest installment ‘Fast X’

Fast X is reportedly the final chapter of the saga; therefore, writers are revisiting how everything started. “You wanted to go back to the streets of L.A. You wanted to return to racing and what that feels like. You wanted to return to the cars that made this franchise what it is,” Diesel revealed during a screening of the Fast X trailer. “The support that you have given us, you have allowed us to be your family.”

The movie is set to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.