The Fast and Furious saga continues with their latest installment, Fast X. The franchise has released the new trailer for the racing and drama film starring Vin Diesel. Years after it was first released in 2001, the project introduced new characters, including Latina icon Rita Moreno.

The EGOT winner joins the movie as the fashionable Abuela Toretto. The trailer shows the living legend hosting the Fast and Furious family at an outdoor dinner. The clip also features a heartwarming moment alongside Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

©Fast X



First look at Rita Moreno as ‘Abuela Toretto’ in the ‘Fast and Furious’ latest installment ‘Fast X’

The West Side Story actress said she accepted the role because she low-key wanted to be part of the iconic saga. “You know what? I think I was getting … I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t that nice? And I’m here. And the answer is yes; I’ll do it,” she said in 2022.

The teaser also reveals exilirating moments full of the expected explosions, racing, and fight scenes.

Jason Momoa also joins the film as Dante, a character that is tied to Fast Five and is seeking revenge and destroy Dom’s family by kidnapping the son he shares with Letty Ortiz-Toretto (Michelle Rodriguez).

Fast X is reportedly the final chapter of the saga; therefore, writers are revisiting how everything started. “You wanted to go back to the streets of L.A. You wanted to return to racing and what that feels like. You wanted to return to the cars that made this franchise what it is,” Diesel revealed during a screening of the Fast X trailer. “The support that you have given us, you have allowed us to be your family.”

The movie is set to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

Louis Leterrier will direct Fast X (also known as Fast & Furious 10). The upcoming action film written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau is the sequel to F9 (2021) and explores more of the Toretto family tree after introducing Dom’s long-lost brother Jakob (John Cena).

Watch the trailer below