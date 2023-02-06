Viola Davis joins exclusive EGOT list after winning a Grammy Award for her audiobook ‘Finding Me’

Viola Davis is the latest EGOT winner! The 57-year-old actress and author secured the exclusive and coveted title after winning the category for best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording for her memoir Finding Me on Sunday at the 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony.

Davis completed the acronym for Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Oscar Award, and Tony Award after 34 years of working in the entertainment industry.

Viola Davis at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony held at Microsoft Theater on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

“Oh, my God! I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything,” Davis said in her acceptance speech. “And it has just been such a journey. I just EGOT!” she exclaimed.

The South Carolina native thanked “everybody who was a part of my story, and the best chapter yet, my loves [husband Julius Tennon and 12-year-old daughter Genesis]. You are my life and my joy, the best chapter in my book. Thank you!”

Davis was also nominated for the first time at the Grammys. So her win, and first nomination, reigned among fellow nominees Jamie Foxx (Act Like You Got Some Sense), Mel Brooks (All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World by Benjamin Alire Sáenz) and Questlove (Music Is History).

The star‘ began her EGOT journey in 2001 when she won best-featured actress in a play at the 55th Tony Awards for her performance as Tonya in Broadway’s King Hedley II.

In 2015 Davis won her first Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her starring performance as Annalise Keating in ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder. And in 2017, she won Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her role in Fences.